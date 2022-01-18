OpenSea buys DeFi wallet platform Dharma Labs, welcomes new chief tech officer

Jan. 18, 2022 3:34 PM ETCSCW, HOFV, DLPN, WKEY, YVR, BBIGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

NFT non fungible tokens crypto art

steved_np3/iStock via Getty Images

  • Non-fungible token market OpenSea acquires crypto wallet firm Dharma Labs in a move that "will be a force multiplier for NFTs and web3 adoption," the company's blog says.
  • Additionally, OpenSea welcomes Co-Founder and CEO of Dharma Labs Nadav Hollander as its new chief technology officer.
  • Hollander's initial mandate at OpenSea will be to improve the technical reliability and uptime of its products, as well as building web3-native mechanisms, the blog reads.
  • Meanwhile, OpenSea Co-Founder and current CTO Alex Atallah will step into a new role where he will oversee the company's web3 and NFT ecosystem development efforts. He will also serve as the company's representative for the NFT Security Group.
  • Publicly traded NFT-related stocks: (BBIG +24.3%), Liquid Media Group (YVR -3.1%), WISeKey International (WKEY -2.5%), Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN -2.7%), Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment (HOFV -4.8%) and Color Star Technology (CSCW -2.3%).
  • Earlier, this month, OpenSea raised $300M, valuing the company at $13.3B.
