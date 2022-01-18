OpenSea buys DeFi wallet platform Dharma Labs, welcomes new chief tech officer
- Non-fungible token market OpenSea acquires crypto wallet firm Dharma Labs in a move that "will be a force multiplier for NFTs and web3 adoption," the company's blog says.
- Additionally, OpenSea welcomes Co-Founder and CEO of Dharma Labs Nadav Hollander as its new chief technology officer.
- Hollander's initial mandate at OpenSea will be to improve the technical reliability and uptime of its products, as well as building web3-native mechanisms, the blog reads.
- Meanwhile, OpenSea Co-Founder and current CTO Alex Atallah will step into a new role where he will oversee the company's web3 and NFT ecosystem development efforts. He will also serve as the company's representative for the NFT Security Group.
- Earlier, this month, OpenSea raised $300M, valuing the company at $13.3B.