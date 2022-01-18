Capiton exploring potential IPO of fish-oil maker KD Pharma

Jan. 18, 2022 3:35 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
  • German private equity group Capiton is exploring a possible sale or IPO of KD Pharma Group, a leading manufacturer of Omega-3 products derived from fish oil.
  • Jefferies, USB and Evercore are said to be working with Capiton on a potential deal that could be worth up to $1.1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter.
  • Jefferies and UBS declined to comment on the report, while Capiton, Evercore and KD Pharma did not respond to inquiries for comment, Bloomberg said.
  • KD Pharma, which is based in Switzerland, is a maker of Omega-3 fatty acid ingredients for use in the pharmaceutical and nutritional products industries. The company was sold to Capiton in 2013, according to its website.
  • In late October, KD Pharma bought a 51% stake in Trigal Pharma, a marketer of medical cannabinoid products.
