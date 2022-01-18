It's 'Scream' over spider, as horror series retakes box office
- Horror franchise Scream (VIAC -4.1%, VIACA -4.4%) has finally unseated the Spider-king, taking the top spot at the box office over the weekend - but it's unlikely that the makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home (SONY -7.5%) are crying anywhere except to the bank.
- The new take on a now-venerable horror series drew $34 million in domestic theaters over the long weekend, enough to prevent Spider-Man ($25 million) from taking a fifth straight week at the top. (Scream grossed $30.6 million over the traditional three-day weekend, factoring out the Monday holiday, while Spider-Man took $20.8 million.)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home has proved an epic success for Sony, however: It's now the fourth-biggest domestic grosser of all time, having passed Black Panther with $702.9 million - and with only Avatar ($760.5 million), Avengers: Endgame ($858.4 million) and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) ahead of it.
- On a worldwide basis, the new Spider-Man is No. 8 with $1.63 billion. The next two targets on that list are The Lion King ($1.66 billion) and Jurassic World ($1.67 billion).
- Back to the past holiday weekend, it wasn't all mop-up behind the top two: animated musical film Sing 2 (CMCSA -2.8%) was third-best with $10.5 million, and it added to an impressive haul: Over four weeks of release, it's reached a cumulative domestic take of $121.6 million.
- No. 4 film The King's Man (DIS -0.1%) has also been out for four weeks - but added just $2.9 million over the long weekend to bring its four-week total to a less impressive $29.2 million. Behind those were The 355 (CMCSA -2.8%), with $2.7 million, and American Underdog (LGF.A -3.4%, LGF.B -3%) with $1.93 million.
- Cinema tickers today: AMC Entertainment (AMC -8.1%); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF +2.0%); Cinemark (CNK -3.3%); (IMAX -2.4%); Marcus (MCS -1.6%); Reading International (RDI -2.4%); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF +2.7%); National CineMedia (NCMI +11.7%).