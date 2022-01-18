Vista Oil & Gas to buy stakes in two Argentine blocks in $140M deal
Jan. 18, 2022 3:39 PM ETVista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)BASFY, YPFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vista Oil & Gas (VIST -0.5%) agrees to acquire 50% operating stakes in two concessions from BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) subsidiary Wintershall Dea for $140M, seeking to accelerate development of the Vaca Muerta shale in Argentina.
- The deal will add 25,231 net acres to Vista's holdings near the prolific Bajada del Palo Este field, increasing its total position in Vaca Muerta to more than 183K acres.
- Vista previously acquired ConocoPhillips' 50% stake in the two concessions.
- Vista is the second largest producer of unconventional oil in the play behind only state-owned YPF.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Tomas Andrade Campanini says Vista Oil & Gas "has value and little downside risk."