Jan. 18, 2022 3:41 PM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • Commenting on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) following its decision to sell the Omidria franchise last month, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes argues that the transaction could drive the company to trade towards a pure-play biotech.
  • The deal, valued at $1B, is a “meaningful positive to fund the business,” the analyst added, noting that immediate infusion of non-dilutive capital helps address the concerns on funding as the company pursues its pipeline development.
  • Folkes notes that the potential FDA approval for Narsoplimab in 2022 could drive investor recognition for the company to re-rate as a pure-play biotech over time.
  • Reiterating the Overweight rating, Folkes has lowered the price target on the stock to $20 from $34 per share to imply a premium of ~246.6% to the last close.
  • The company’s decision to sell Omidria came months after the FDA rejected its marketing application for Narsoplimab as a treatment for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).
