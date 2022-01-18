Sorrento gets Brazilian regulator nod to begin phase 2 trial of COVI-MSC for COVID-19

Jan. 18, 2022 3:45 PM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE -6.0%) received clearance from the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) to proceed with a phase 2 study of intravenous allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stromal cells to treat post covid-19 “long haul” pulmonary compromise.
  • The study, which is expected to enroll 60 patients, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of up to three infusions of COVI-MSC, administered every other day, to patients experiencing respiratory difficulty recovering from a COVID-19 infection at least 3 months prior to enrollment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.