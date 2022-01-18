Sorrento gets Brazilian regulator nod to begin phase 2 trial of COVI-MSC for COVID-19
Jan. 18, 2022 3:45 PM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE -6.0%) received clearance from the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) to proceed with a phase 2 study of intravenous allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stromal cells to treat post covid-19 “long haul” pulmonary compromise.
- The study, which is expected to enroll 60 patients, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of up to three infusions of COVI-MSC, administered every other day, to patients experiencing respiratory difficulty recovering from a COVID-19 infection at least 3 months prior to enrollment.