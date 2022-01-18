Charles Schwab CEO: No financial company 'stays in their lane' anymore
- Charles Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger said Tuesday that he doubted whether "lanes exist anymore" in the financial sector, as each company looks to become a one-stop shop for clients.
- "At this point, I think it is safe to say that there's no competitor staying in their lanes," the head of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) told CNBC. "I don't know if lanes exist anymore in our industry."
- Bettinger also defended the company's latest quarterly report, which sparked a nearly 4% drop in Tuesday's intraday trading. Despite the negative investor reaction, he argued that the firm booked "an outstanding quarter from a financial standpoint."
- Charles Schwab (SCHW) reported a quarterly profit that failed to meet analysts' expectations, with disappointing trading fees contributing to a lower-than-expected revenue figure.
- While acknowledging that the company missed expectations with its bottom-line result, Bettinger argued that it made progress on its financial metrics, including significant revenue and earnings growth.
- He added that client engagement has not changed much in recent months, despite the shift in trading dynamics within the stock market.
- Looking ahead, the Charles Schwab CEO said that rising interest rates would help the company, saying the changing conditions would "definitely generate meaningful revenues."
- Given the aggressive competition in the space, Bettinger dedicated the firm to continual innovation to stay ahead of its rivals.
- "I would actually say that the greatest threat for us over the coming years is ourselves -- that we need to continue to be a company that innovates, a company that's willing to be disruptive to ourselves," he said.
- SCHW rose steadily throughout 2021, reaching a 52-week high of $95.62 earlier this month. Tuesday's earnings report triggered a mild bout of profit-taking, with the stock dropping $3.74 to $91.80 at about 3:45 p.m. ET.
- Given its continued strength headed into the earnings report, SCHW has substantially outpaced the broader market over the past year. The stock is up 61% over a 12-month span, compared to a nearly 25% rise in the S&P 500, as you can see from this chart.