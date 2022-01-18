Green Plains upped at Evercore as 'increasingly immune" to biofuel vagaries

Jan. 18, 2022 3:54 PM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

  • Green Plains (GPRE +3.1%) pops off nearly four-month lows after Evercore ISI upgrades shares to Outperform from In-line with a $48 price target, saying the company is "moving from a no-margin ethanol producer to a profitable ag tech company" as it converts its 11 ethanol plants "to produce ultra high protein selling into end markets in global aquaculture, feed and pet food, increasing margins 2x-2.5x in the process."
  • Green Plains' investment thesis "is not based on ethanol profitability or connected to the EPA's RVO targets," Evercore Todd Firestone writes; instead, it is "based on using acquired technology to sell differentiated products from corn feedstock it already uses."
  • Shares have underperformed, down 24% in two months, and Firestone thinks investors have failed to fully grasp the company's upside.
  • Citing an "ambitious portfolio transformation" which has caused Green Plains to reach "an inflection point," Oppenheimer analysts recently initiated the stock with an Outperform rating.
