Why did Luckin Coffee stock go up today? Investors are looking beyond the past
Jan. 18, 2022 4:06 PM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. ADR (LKNCY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Luckin Coffee Inc. ADR (OTCPK:LKNCY) ended the day up 5.43% and crossed over the $10 level for the first time since January 3 early in the afternoon. Trading volume on Luckin was over 2M shares today.
- Shares of Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) still sit below their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages as the company looks to break away from its past and refocus on growth.
- Earlier today, Starbucks boosted its delivery capabilities in China with a new partnership.