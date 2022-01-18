Betterware de Mexico to acquire JAFRA's operations in US and Mexico for $255M
- Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to acquire 100% of JAFRA's operations in Mexico and the United States from the Vorwerk Group based in Germany for a total cash consideration of $255M.
- The purchase price implies a valuation multiple of ~5.5x 2022E EBITDA prior to the identified cost synergies of $5M-$10M, and 4.8x 2022E EBITDA considering the mid-point of the synergies.
- Company expects to close the transaction in the H1 2022.
- The deal is expected to add approximately $0.34/share to EPS in 2022E and over $46M of EBITDA without considering any of the identified cost synergies, which represents an accretion of ~15% when considering company's 3Q21 LTM EPS of US$2.45, considering the mid-point of the synergies the EPS would be $0.48 representing an accretion of ~20% and an EBITDA add of $54M.
- The acquisition is expected to be funded through a combination of $225M debt financing and $30M of existing cash on hand.