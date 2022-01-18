Betterware de Mexico to acquire JAFRA's operations in US and Mexico for $255M

  • Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to acquire 100% of JAFRA's operations in Mexico and the United States from the Vorwerk Group based in Germany for a total cash consideration of $255M.
  • The purchase price implies a valuation multiple of ~5.5x 2022E EBITDA prior to the identified cost synergies of $5M-$10M, and 4.8x 2022E EBITDA considering the mid-point of the synergies.
  • Company expects to close the transaction in the H1 2022.
  • The deal is expected to add approximately $0.34/share to EPS in 2022E and over $46M of EBITDA without considering any of the identified cost synergies, which represents an accretion of ~15% when considering company's 3Q21 LTM EPS of US$2.45, considering the mid-point of the synergies the EPS would be $0.48 representing an accretion of ~20% and an EBITDA add of $54M.
  • The acquisition is expected to be funded through a combination of $225M debt financing and $30M of existing cash on hand.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.