RISE Education Cayman gets Nasdaq notice of non-compliance; discloses non-binding offer
RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) said on Jan. 11, it was notified that the Nasdaq determined to delist its shares unless REDU timely requested a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.
The determination was based on the conclusion that REDU is a "public shell" as a result of the sale of all its assets on Dec. 30 and its failure to timely file its interim balance sheet and income statement for the period ended Jun. 30, 2021 with the SEC.
The firm filed its interim balance sheet and income statement for the period ended Jun. 30, 2021 on Jan. 11 and has since regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
REDU is actively pursuing strategic business opportunities that include operating activities that will generate revenue.
On Jan. 6, REDU received a non-binding proposal from a specialized technology platform for a business combination, pursuant to which the counter-party will contribute its business in the electrical vehicle ecosystem in exchange for newly issued REDU shares.
The parties agreed to negotiate on an exclusive basis for 28 days starting Jan. 17, which could be extended for 14 days so long as the parties are negotiating in good faith.
There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated.