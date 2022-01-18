Oncocyte and Thermo Fisher Scientific to expand access to precision oncology
Jan. 18, 2022 4:14 PM ETOncoCyte Corporation (OCX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Oncocyte (NASDAQ:OCX) announces a development and co-marketing agreement for two distributed in vitro diagnostic (or IVD) assays on Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Ion Torren Genexus™ System.
- The agreement also grants company rights to develop future companion diagnostics on the Genexus System.
- Company will clinically validate Thermo Fisher’s existing Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus* on the Genexus System, paving the way toward IVD clearance for use in tumor profiling and future submissions as a companion diagnostic.
- “Leveraging Thermo Fisher’s proven global capabilities and installed base will enable us to expand the availability of IVD assays beyond the U.S. market. The collaboration with Thermo Fisher, along with the resulting IVD test kits and potential companion diagnostic tests that we will seek to develop and market together, will play a key role in helping us improve patient outcomes worldwide.” said Ron Andrews, President and CEO.