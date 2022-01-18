Alvotech upsizes PIPE transaction to ~$175M
Jan. 18, 2022 4:16 PM ETOaktree Acquisition Corp. II (OACB), OACBUBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alvotech, a biopharmaceutical company which is set to go public through a business combination with SPAC Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB), has announced $21M in additional commitments for a private placement (PIPE) of Oaktree II common stock in connection with the merger.
- The upsized PIPE, totaling ~$175M and entirely raised as common stock at $10.00/share, is driven by increased interest from premier Icelandic investors, including Arctica Finance, Arion Bank, and Landsbankinn.
- This $21M is in addition to other top-tier investors, including Suvretta Capital, Athos (the Strüngmann Family Office), CVC Capital Partners, Temasek Holdings, Farallon Capital Management, and Sculptor Capital Management, among others. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
- Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company's securities are expected to be traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol "ALVO."