Chimerix announces publication of study data for the cancer candidate
Jan. 18, 2022 4:17 PM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) has lost ~2.9% in the post-market after announcing that the journal, Clinical Cancer Research, published details on its Phase 2 study for the orally administered cancer candidate ONC201.
- The peer-reviewed article is titled “Phase 2 Study of ONC201 in Neuroendocrine Tumors including Pheochromocytoma-Paraganglioma (PC-PG) and Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor (DSRCT).”
- The open-label trial involved 30 patients with rare neuroendocrine tumors across two cohorts who received ONC201 once or twice weekly. A third cohort with other neuroendocrine tumors received weekly ONC201.
- An interim readout from the trial was part of a presentation at last year’s annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
