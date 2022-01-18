Chimerix announces publication of study data for the cancer candidate

Jan. 18, 2022 4:17 PM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) has lost ~2.9% in the post-market after announcing that the journal, Clinical Cancer Research, published details on its Phase 2 study for the orally administered cancer candidate ONC201.
  • The peer-reviewed article is titled “Phase 2 Study of ONC201 in Neuroendocrine Tumors including Pheochromocytoma-Paraganglioma (PC-PG) and Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor (DSRCT).”
  • The open-label trial involved 30 patients with rare neuroendocrine tumors across two cohorts who received ONC201 once or twice weekly. A third cohort with other neuroendocrine tumors received weekly ONC201.
  • An interim readout from the trial was part of a presentation at last year’s annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
  • Read more on a topline readout from a 50-patient efficacy analysis of ONC201 in recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma.
