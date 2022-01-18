Interactive Brokers Q4 earnings beat as commission revenue, NII climb

Jan. 18, 2022

  • Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q4 earnings beat the average analyst estimate as commission revenue, net interest income, and daily average revenue trades all increased from Q3 and a year ago.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83 beats the consensus of $0.81 and compares with $0.78 in Q3 and $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 adjusted net revenue of $683M exceeds the $662M consensus and increased from $650M in Q3 and $582M a year ago.
  • Commission revenue rose 11% Y/Y to $320M, on higher customer options and futures trading volumes and higher average per share commission in stocks. Compares with $311M in Q3 2021.
  • Net interest income of $295M increased 31% Y/Y on higher margin loan balances and strong securities lending activity; increased from $274M in Q3.
  • Total noninterest expenses of $230M, unchanged from $230M in Q3 and up from $207M in Q4 2020.
  • Customer accounts of 1.68M vs. 1.54M in Q3.
  • Total daily average revenue trades of 2.44M vs. 2.26M in Q3.
  • Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
  • Earlier, Interactive Brokers Group non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.02
