Kinnate Biopharma gets FDA nod for KIN-3248's IND application
Jan. 18, 2022 4:17 PM ETKNTEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) said the FDA cleared its IND application for KIN-3248, a pan-FGFR inhibitor being developed for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and urothelial carcinoma.
- The Phase 1 trial is expected to begin in H1 of 2022 and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-cancer activity of KIN-3248.
- In preclinical studies, KIN-3248 demonstrated inhibitory activity across clinically relevant mutations that drive primary disease and acquired resistance.
- “By targeting clinically relevant primary FGFR driver alterations and secondary resistance mutations, including FGFR2 and FGFR3 gatekeeper, molecular brake, and activation loop mutations, we believe that KIN-3248 has the potential to extend the clinical response of cancer patients with FGFR-altered tumors,” said Nima Farzan, CEO, Kinnate.