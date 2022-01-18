J.B Hunt gains after broad segment strength leads to earnings topper

  • J.B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) reports Q4 revenue rose 26% to $1.57B in the intermodal segment and operating income increased 76% to $195.3M. Revenue in the dedicated contract services was up 25% to $712M and operating income fell 6% to $72.6M. OI fell in the segment after benefits from higher revenue and increased productivity of assets were more than offset by increases in casualty insurance expense, frontline employee bonuses, group medical benefits, driver wage and recruiting costs, non-driver personnel salary, as well as higher wages and incentive compensation among other items. Revenue in the integrated capacity solutions segment was up 26% $739M and operating Income jumped 280% to $21.2M. Truckload segment revenue increased 85% to $259M and operating income soared 210% to $25.9M.
  • Total operating income across segments was up 55% to $322.5M and EPS improved 58% to $2.28.
  • Shares of JBHT are up 0.75% in after-hours trading to $202.00 following the earnings topper.
