Orion Energy Systems cuts quarterly, full-year revenue guidance
Jan. 18, 2022 4:19 PM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) -8.2% post-market after issuing downside guidance for FQ3 revenues of ~$30.5M, compared to $40.5M analyst consensus estimate, while also seeing FY 2022 revenues of $130M, below its prior outlook of at least $150M and $149.8M consensus.
- Orion Energy says specific project delays driving reduced guidance include a "major automotive customer" that has postponed $7M in expected FY 2022 project activity due to the impact of component shortages in their operations; a "major online retailer" that has temporarily halted new facility construction projects due to shortages and delays in obtaining key construction materials and equipment; and slower than expected activity with "two large national logistics customers."
- The company says it has not lost any of these customers or projects, and "ongoing customer dialogues suggest that the bulk of these projects will likely proceed as these customers overcome supply-chain and COVID-19 related challenges."
- "The LED space will continue to enjoy carbon-related tailwinds which going forward should only intensify," Individual Trader writes in a bullish analysis of Orion Energy Systems posted on Seeking Alpha.