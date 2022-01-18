Why did Silvergate Capital stock plummet today? Worse-than-expected Q4 earnings

  • Shares of cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) drops 25.2% on Tuesday following worse-than-expected Q4 results with higher expenses.
  • Specifically, Q4 noninterest expense of $11.1M declines from its $14.0M peak in Q3, while noninterest expense of $25.7M in Q4 climbs from $22.3M in the prior quarter.
  • Q4 is the only quarter in 2021 when Silvergate Capital (SI) fell short on the earnings per share consensus, though it barely beat the Q3 EPS estimate.
  • Additionally, consensus EPS revision trends going out as far as Q2 2023, remained mostly flat for all of last year.
  • Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD +0.9%), which has a relatively strong correlation with SI stock, is yet to recover from its nearly three-month cyclical decline and is off almost 9% M/M.
  • Last week, Silvergate Capital got upgraded to Outperform at KBW.
