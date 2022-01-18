Ford plans to record $8.2B gain on Rivian investment

  • Ford (NYSE:F) says it will record a gain of $8.2B on the automakers' equity investment in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
  • The company also plans to reclassify its ~$900M Q1 non-cash gain on the Rivian investment as a special item. That means the gain will not be included in the full-year adjusted EBIT or adjusted EPS numbers due to be posted with the Q4 earnings report.
  • Going forward, mark-to-market revaluations to account for changes in Rivian's (RIVN) stock price could result in related gains or losses each quarter reported as special items.
  • Rivian (RIVN) priced its IPO at $78 per share and has swapped hands as high as $179.47. Shares of RIVN are up 0.78% in after-hours trading to $73.71.
