PS Business Parks names Stephen Wilson as interim president, CEO

Jan. 18, 2022 4:26 PM ETPSBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) appoints Stephen Wilson as interim president and CEO and Maria Hawthorne as interim COO, effective Jan. 17.
  • Wilson has been a director of PSB since 2019 and served as executive VP - development at AvalonBay Communities prior to his retirement in 2019.
  • Hawthorne previously served in various senior leadership positions at PSB, including as president and CEO, prior to her retirement in 2021.
  • Dan Chandler III, PSB's president and CEO, is taking a temporary leave of absence for health reasons unrelated to COVID-19, effective Jan. 17.
  • PSB also noted that Adeel Khan joined the firm as CFO, effective Jan. 10.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.