PS Business Parks names Stephen Wilson as interim president, CEO
Jan. 18, 2022 4:26 PM ETPSBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) appoints Stephen Wilson as interim president and CEO and Maria Hawthorne as interim COO, effective Jan. 17.
- Wilson has been a director of PSB since 2019 and served as executive VP - development at AvalonBay Communities prior to his retirement in 2019.
- Hawthorne previously served in various senior leadership positions at PSB, including as president and CEO, prior to her retirement in 2021.
- Dan Chandler III, PSB's president and CEO, is taking a temporary leave of absence for health reasons unrelated to COVID-19, effective Jan. 17.
- PSB also noted that Adeel Khan joined the firm as CFO, effective Jan. 10.