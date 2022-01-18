Galapagos' Jyseleca wins UK marketing authorization for ulcerative colitis

Jan. 18, 2022 4:29 PM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

The doctor holds the results of the examination of the female patient on a white background. Bowel inflammation and disease concept, abdominal pain, cancer

Henadzi Pechan/iStock via Getty Images

  • The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved Galapagos' (NASDAQ:GLPG) oral JAK1 inhibitor Jyseleca (filgotinib) for ulcerative colitis ("UC").
  • The treatment is approved for those with moderately to severely active UC who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.
  • The European Commission approved Jyselca in this population in November.
  • The approvals were based on data from a phase 2/3 study.
  • Morgan Stanley recently named Galapagos one of its top small/mid-cap biotech stocks for 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.