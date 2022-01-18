Galapagos' Jyseleca wins UK marketing authorization for ulcerative colitis
Jan. 18, 2022 4:29 PM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved Galapagos' (NASDAQ:GLPG) oral JAK1 inhibitor Jyseleca (filgotinib) for ulcerative colitis ("UC").
- The treatment is approved for those with moderately to severely active UC who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.
- The European Commission approved Jyselca in this population in November.
- The approvals were based on data from a phase 2/3 study.
- Morgan Stanley recently named Galapagos one of its top small/mid-cap biotech stocks for 2022.