Revance receives FDA guidance on wrinkle injection
Jan. 18, 2022 4:30 PM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) received information in a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection for glabellar lines, or wrinkles.
- The FDA had declined to approve the wrinkle injection in October. The Type A meeting was held on December 15, 2021.
- The company said that based on the meeting minutes, to address the outstanding observations related to the working cell bank (WCB) and drug substance manufacturing process will require it to qualify its new WBC by producing three consecutive drug substance lots and one drug product lot.
- The qualification of the new WCB has been underway and Revance plans to submit the new WCB qualification package as part of its biologics license application (BLA) resubmission as soon as possible.
- The FDA noted that a reinspection of Revance’s manufacturing facility will be necessary once the resubmission is accepted by the regulator.
- "As we have noted previously and as confirmed by the FDA during the meeting, the CRL was related to the onsite inspection of our manufacturing facility and not the safety and efficacy of our drug product. The qualification of our new WCB is in progress and we look forward to resubmitting the BLA as soon as possible," said Revance CEO Mark Foley.
- RVNC +2.45% at $14.66 after-hours