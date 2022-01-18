Orphazyme revises 2021 outlook
Jan. 18, 2022 4:36 PM ETOrphazyme A/S (ORPH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) has updated its 2021 financial outlook, narrowing its net revenue estimates to DKK 35M – 37M ( vs. prior guidance of DKK 30M-DKK 40M).
- Operating expenses are now anticipated between DKK 665M and DKK 675M (prior guidance: DKK 700M -720M); while cash position (as of Dec. 31, 2021) is seen at no less than DKK 100M (prior guidance: no less than DKK 80M).
- Operating loss is expected to be in the range of DKK 630M – 640M vs. prior guidance of DKK 670M – 700M.
- The improved financial outlook is mainly driven by increased visibility on net revenues from the use of arimoclomol in the Early Access Program in France and lower-than-expected operating expenses due to strict cost management.
- ORPH +2.70% AH