Petros Pharmaceuticals initiates 2 self-selection studies for erectile dysfunction drug
Jan. 18, 2022 4:38 PM ETPetros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) initiated two self-selection studies for its erectile dysfunction (ED) drug STENDRA (avanafil).
- The company said the results of these studies will be part of a comprehensive data package which it plans to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to potentially achieve over-the-counter (OTC) status for STENDRA.
- The company noted that in these self-selection non-clinical studies, individuals who are interested in utilizing an OTC ED product are recruited to review the draft OTC labelling and to determine whether the product is appropriate for them to use without the intervention of a healthcare professional.