B. Riley Financial to acquire M&A advisory investment bank

Jan. 18, 2022 4:39 PM ETB. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) agrees to acquire Los Angeles based investment bank - FocalPoint Securities - for total consideration of up to $175M.
  • "The combination is expected to more than quadruple B. Riley's pro forma M&A advisory business," company statement.
  • The acquisition comes in line with B. Riley's stated intent to expand capabilities in M&A advisory and fixed income which is said to bring revenue synergies for both companies.
  • Founded in 2002, FocalPoint specializes in mergers and acquisitions, private capital advisory, financial restructuring, and special situation transactions.
  • Seeking Alpha's contributor comment, "B. Riley Financial: Big Growth And Special Dividends, Insiders Buying"
