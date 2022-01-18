B. Riley Financial to acquire M&A advisory investment bank
Jan. 18, 2022
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) agrees to acquire Los Angeles based investment bank - FocalPoint Securities - for total consideration of up to $175M.
- "The combination is expected to more than quadruple B. Riley's pro forma M&A advisory business," company statement.
- The acquisition comes in line with B. Riley's stated intent to expand capabilities in M&A advisory and fixed income which is said to bring revenue synergies for both companies.
- Founded in 2002, FocalPoint specializes in mergers and acquisitions, private capital advisory, financial restructuring, and special situation transactions.
