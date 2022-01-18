Safehold expands into Chicago market, facilitates recapitalization of apartment
Jan. 18, 2022 4:39 PM ETSAFEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) expands into the Chicago market, offering its Safehold ground lease to facilitate the recapitalization of 1000 South Clark in Downtown Chicago, Illinois.
- The transaction closed in Dec, 2021.
- 1000 South Clark is a Class A multifamily 29-story building comprised of 469 units and 43K sq. ft. of amenity space.
- "The ground lease capital provided to our new customer, JDL Development, allowed them to acquire full ownership of the building while securing the lowest cost capital available in the market," said Tim Doherty, head of investments, SAFE.