Alliance Data Systems stock slides after BJ's Wholesale moves to Capital One
Jan. 18, 2022 4:40 PM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), COF, BJTDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares drop 5.9% in after-hours trading after news that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) is moving its co-branded credit cards to Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), according to the Wall Street Journal.
- The account, with balances of ~$1.5B, is one of Alliance Data's (ADS) largest, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ. During Q3, the company that specializes in store credit cards had an average of $15.5B in balances.
- On Tuesday, BJ's (BJ) sued ADS (ADS) in Massachusetts Superior Court, alleging that the company is slowing down the process of transferring the existing card accounts, the WSJ said. BJ's contract with ADS expires this year, the lawsuit said.
- An ADS (ADS) spokeswoman told the WSJ that the allegations in the lawsuit aren't accurate. "Alliance Data has a 30-year track record of delivering the highest level of service and support to our valued brand partners, including responsibly and with the utmost integrity," she said.
