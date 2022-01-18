Apple warns legislation would weaken privacy protection tool
Jan. 18, 2022 4:44 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)FB, SNAPBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) warned on Tuesday that pending legislation floating around in the Senate would hurt the company's privacy protection tool that it rolled out last year and may aid “those who have been irresponsible with users’ data.”
- In a letter written to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is set to debate a bill known as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, Apple lobbyist Timothy Powderly wrote that the response from consumers to Apple's App Tracking Transparency, or ATT, which it rolled out last year, has been "overwhelmingly positive," while adding that "some of the largest social media and advertising companies have very publicly complained about the impact of these new privacy protections on their profits."
- The letter was first reported on by Punchbowl News and subsequently reported by The Wall Street Journal.
- Apple introduced the ATT last year as part of iOS 14.5 and some companies, including Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have publicly mentioned the adverse affects that the tool is having on their businesses.
- The Journal added that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has been talking to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss his views on the legislation.
- The bill being debate is known as the Innovation and Choice Online Act and was introduced by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and John Kennedy.
- On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Apple (AAPL) to $200, up from $175, noting that Wall Street estimates are too low going into 2022.