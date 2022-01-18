Tegna jumps on report Apollo/Standard General getting closer to deal

Jan. 18, 2022

TEGNA office building in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tegna Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) rose 6.8% in after hours trading on a report that Standard General and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) are getting closer to a ~$9B purchase of the broadcaster.
  • The parties appeared to clear a big obstacle, which was a $500M break-fee, that Tegna appears to have given up its demands for, according to a NY Post report. The break fee was related to how long it would take for the FCC to clear the acquisition.
  • The latest report comes after the NY Post last month said that talks to sell the company to Standard General and Apollo Global had had hit a roadblock over the breakup fee.
  • There still appears to be $1-$2/share price gap between Tegna and the buyers so the deal still stands at about 50% probability, according to the latest NY Post report. Tegna likely needs to pay at least $24/share to get a deal across the finish line.
  • In late November, there was report that Standard General/Apollo raised their offer to $22.65/share above an earlier bid of $22.
