American Financial acquires insurance risk assessment platform Verikai

Jan. 18, 2022

  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) buys San Francisco-based Verikai, a machine learning and artificial intelligence firm that uses a predictive risk tool for assessing insurance risk, effective Dec. 2021.
  • AFG paid approximately $120M in cash at closing, the company says.
  • Verikai "will continue to operate as a stand-alone company to serve its insurance clients," stated AFG Co-CEO Carl H. Lindner III. "Great American Insurance Group will benefit from Verikai's predictive risk tool and unique Marketplace solution as it enters the medical stop loss business, with a primary focus on small and underserved risks," he adds.
