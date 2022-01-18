American Financial acquires insurance risk assessment platform Verikai
Jan. 18, 2022 4:44 PM ETAmerican Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) buys San Francisco-based Verikai, a machine learning and artificial intelligence firm that uses a predictive risk tool for assessing insurance risk, effective Dec. 2021.
- AFG paid approximately $120M in cash at closing, the company says.
- Verikai "will continue to operate as a stand-alone company to serve its insurance clients," stated AFG Co-CEO Carl H. Lindner III. "Great American Insurance Group will benefit from Verikai's predictive risk tool and unique Marketplace solution as it enters the medical stop loss business, with a primary focus on small and underserved risks," he adds.
- Previously, (May 21, 2021) American Financial got regulatory approval to sell its annuity business.