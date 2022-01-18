Olo promotes Nithya Das to COO
Jan. 18, 2022 4:45 PM ETOlo Inc. (OLO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Olo (NYSE:OLO) has promoted Nithya Das to the role of Chief Operating Officer.
- Das will take the new role in addition to her current role as Chief Legal Officer.
- The company also announced the planned retirement of Matthew Tucker, President and COO, effective March 31, 2022. Tucker will continue in his current role as President through that time and will serve as an advisor as well as provide strategic guidance to the company through the end of 2022.
