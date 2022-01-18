Wendy's shares rise 2% aftermarket on potential debt raise
Jan. 18, 2022 4:46 PM ETWENBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares edge 2% higher in aftermarket trade after the firm said it was evaluating a potential debt raise within its securitized debt facility.
- If WEN proceeds with the transaction, it could be completed as early as the end of Q1 of 2022.
- If the transaction is completed, WEN expects to use the net proceeds as per its capital allocation policy, including investments to support the growth of its brand or return of capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.
- Due to the timing of this potential transaction, WEN revised the dates for reporting its Q4 and FY21 results.
- The firm will release its Q4 and FY21 results as well as issue its 2022 outlook before the market opens on Mar. 1.