Biohaven’s Troriluzole to undergo glioblastoma trial designed to study multiple therapies
Jan. 18, 2022 4:46 PM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) announced that Troriluzole developed by Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) would be part of its Phase 2/3 trial, designed to evaluate multiple therapies in newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).
- In addition to Troriluzole, GCAR has picked VT1021 from Vigeo Therapeutics for the trial named GBM AGILE. The two candidates will join as fourth and fifth arms of the study, respectively. The recruitments are expected to begin in Q1 2022.
- The study sponsored by GCAR has screened more than 1000 patients as of Jan. 2022, with enrollment rates at three to four times higher than traditional studies for glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. The enrollments at active sites have averaged 0.75 to 1 patients/site/month.
- Meanwhile, GCAR plans to expand the GBM AGILE study to sites in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland in early 2022. Additional sites across the globe are also currently under evaluation.
