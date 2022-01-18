ONE Gas narrows 2021 earnings guidance, issues in-line 2022 outlook

Jan. 18, 2022 4:51 PM ETONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) narrows FY 2021 earnings guidance, now seeing EPS of $3.83-$3.87 vs. its prior outlook of $3.80-$3.90 and in line with $3.84 analyst consensus estimate, while maintaining its capital spending outlook of $540M.
  • For FY 2022, the company issues guidance for EPS of $3.96-$4.20, in line with $4.10 consensus, including the benefit of new rates and customer growth but offset by higher operating expenses, while capital spending is forecast to rise 20% Y/Y to $650M.
  • For the five years ending 2026, ONE Gas plans for annual capital investments of $650M-$750M, or ~$3.5B over the full period, 19% above the previous five-year plan.
  • ONE Gas also says it expects to achieve a 55% reduction in emissions due to leaks from its distribution pipelines by 2035, measured from a 2005 baseline and accounting for projected system growth.
  • ONE Gas also raises its quarterly dividend by 6.9% to $0.62/share, for an annualized dividend of $2.48/share.
