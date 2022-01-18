Codorus Valley Bancorp announces $5M treasury stock repurchase program
Jan. 18, 2022 4:57 PM ETCVLYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) announces yet another $5M treasury stock repurchase program.
- The program will continue until $5M of stock has been repurchased or Dec. 31, 2022, or until suspended or terminated by the board.
- All repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and available for use and reissue for purposes as and when determined by the board.
- This is the third $5M stock repurchase program implemented by CVLY over the past 12 months.
- The firm had announced a $5M treasury stock repurchase program in Sept.