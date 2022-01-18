Vintage Wine Estates acquires Meier's Wine Cellars

  • Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) has acquired Silverton, Ohio-based Meier's Wine Cellars.
  • Meier’s produces, bottles, imports and markets specialty beverage alcohol and non-alcohol products. It owns a bonded winery, brewery, and distilled spirits plant with processing, blending, and bottling capabilities. . These operations, including three bottling lines and a state-of-the-art beverage canning line, produce over 800,000 cases annually.
  • The business generated ~$18M in revenue in 2021. The purchase was valued at ~8x Meier’s 2021 adj. EBITDA.
  • With this acquisition, Vintage Wine Estates plans to benefit from additional future synergies gained through consolidation, operating leverage, and growth.
  • Pat Roney, CEO of Vintage Wine Estates, stated, "Vintage Wine Estates has a longstanding relationship with Meier’s and has been a spirits client for many years. We know their operation to be among the most well-managed in the business. We are particularly excited about their expertise in ready-to-drink wine and beverage alcohol production and plan to expand our RTD production, including Ace Cider products, at their facility."
