Ryman Hospitality extends closing for Block 21 in Austin to sometime in Q1
Jan. 18, 2022 5:05 PM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP), STRS, MARBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) extends the closing date for its acquisition of Block 21 in downtown Austin, Texas, from Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) as the parties continue the process of obtaining from the applicable loan servicers consent for an RHP to assume the property's existing mortgage loan.
- The acquisition of the mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex is now expected to close sometime in Q1 2022. Also pending is consent of the hotel operator, and affiliate of Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), to the assumption of the hotel operating agreement by an Ryman Hospitality (RHP) affiliate.
- Previously (Oct. 27), Ryman Hospitality (RHP) to buy Block 21 from Stratus Properties (STRS) for $260M.