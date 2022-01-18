AIB Acquisition prices $75M IPO

Jan. 18, 2022 5:10 PM ETAIB Acquisition Corporation (AIB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • AIB Acquisition (AIB) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 7.5M units at $10.00/unit, for an anticipated gross proceeds of $75M.
  • The underwriter has been granted a 45-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional units at the IPO price.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the company’s initial business combination.
  • The units will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AIBBU" from January 19, 2022. The Class A ordinary shares and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "AIB" and "AIBBR," respectively.
  • Offering is expected to close on January 21, 2022.
