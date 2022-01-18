Cathie Wood's ARKK closes at an 18-month low as every holding ends negatively

Jan. 18, 2022

3d renderof computer keyboard with sell button

ayo888/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cathie Wood’s flagship fund ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) experiences a washout as all 44 of its holdings close to the downside on Tuesday, and the ETF ends the session at an 18- month trading low.
  • ARKK fell 4.1% alongside the Nasdaq (COMP.IND), which dropped 2.6% as investors fled the high growth space with the U.S. 2-Year and 10-Year Treasury yields rising seven and ten basis points.
  • ARKK is now down 19.9% YTD, just shy of 20%, as every one of ARKK’s holdings is trading to the downside in 2022.
  • Below is a snapshot of ARKK’s 44 holding along with their performance on the day as well as their year-to-date performance.

  • ARKK's two weakest links on the day were 10x Genomics, Inc (NASDAQ:TXG), which closed -10.8%, and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB), which finished the day -10.5%.
  • TXG is ARKK's 24th largest holding weighted at 1.45%, and PACB is the fund's 28th largest holding weighted at 1.06%.
  • From a YTD vantage point, Berkeley Lights, Inc (NASDAQ:BLI) has been ARKK's worst-performing stock as it is -47.5% YTD and weighted at 0.33%, it's 39th largest holding.
  • Cathie Wood's troubles continue as ARKK experienced its most significant one day of capital outflows in 10-months last week, totaling $352M.
