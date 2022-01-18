Alexco Resource announces C$8M bought deal public offering

Jan. 18, 2022 5:23 PM ETAXUBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) announces a deal with a syndicate of underwriters, under which the underwriters will purchase on a bought deal basis ~1.9M shares to be issued as flow-through shares with respect to Canadian exploration expenses (NYSE:CEE) at C$2.70 per CEE flow-through share.

  • The underwriters will also purchase ~1.3M shares to be issued as flow-through shares with respect to Canadian development expenses (NYSE:CDE) at C$2.33 per CDE flow-through share.

  • Gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected on or about Jan. 27, will be ~C$8M.

  • Proceeds from the sale of the CEE flow-through shares will be used on exploration expenses on the Keno Hill project.

  • Proceeds from the sale of the CDE flow-through shares will be used on development expenses on the Keno Hill project.

  • AXU will renounce all CEE qualifying expenditures in favor of subscribers of the CEE flow-through shares and all CDE qualifying expenditures in favor of subscribers of the CDE flow-through shares effective on or before Dec. 31.

