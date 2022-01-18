Nicolet Bankshares stock climbs after beating Q4 results on higher net interest margin

Jan. 18, 2022 5:24 PM ETNicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Old Fashioned Bank Sign

georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) rise 2% in after-hours trading following better-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue results.
  • Q4 diluted EPS of $1.83 tops the $1.45 consensus estimate, compared with $1.49 in the previous quarter. Revenue of $69.62M beats the $45.67M consensus.
  • Interest-earning deposits of $385.94M on its balance sheet in Q4 drops from $1.13B in Q3. Loans were $4.62B in Q4, up from $3.53B in the prior quarter.
  • Interest income from loans, including loan fees, increases to $52.3M in Q4, up from $35.3M in Q3. Interest expense of $4.1M in Q4 vs. $3.6M in Q3.
  • Net interest margin of 3.57% surges from 2.94% in Q3.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $39.47 jumps from $38.43 in Q3.
  • Q4 return on average common equity of 8.24% climbs from 5.10% in Q3.
  • Previously, (Dec. 22, 2021) Nicolet Bankshares increased its buyback program up to an additional $50M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.