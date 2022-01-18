Nicolet Bankshares stock climbs after beating Q4 results on higher net interest margin
Jan. 18, 2022 5:24 PM ETNicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) rise 2% in after-hours trading following better-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue results.
- Q4 diluted EPS of $1.83 tops the $1.45 consensus estimate, compared with $1.49 in the previous quarter. Revenue of $69.62M beats the $45.67M consensus.
- Interest-earning deposits of $385.94M on its balance sheet in Q4 drops from $1.13B in Q3. Loans were $4.62B in Q4, up from $3.53B in the prior quarter.
- Interest income from loans, including loan fees, increases to $52.3M in Q4, up from $35.3M in Q3. Interest expense of $4.1M in Q4 vs. $3.6M in Q3.
- Net interest margin of 3.57% surges from 2.94% in Q3.
- Tangible book value per common share of $39.47 jumps from $38.43 in Q3.
- Q4 return on average common equity of 8.24% climbs from 5.10% in Q3.
- Previously, (Dec. 22, 2021) Nicolet Bankshares increased its buyback program up to an additional $50M.