Barrett Mooney reappointed as AgEagle Aerial Systems' CEO
Jan. 18, 2022 5:25 PM ETAgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) has reappointed company Chairman Barrett Mooney as its new CEO, effectively immediately.
- Mooney succeeds Brandon Torres Declet, who stepped down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors to pursue new opportunities.
- During his original tenure as CEO (from July 2018 through June 2020), Mooney is credited for architecting and executing AgEagle's initial expansion efforts beyond the manufacture of proprietary fixed wing drones for farm use into manufacture and assembly of drones for test applications in drone package delivery; development of proprietary aerial imagery-based data analytics and solutions; and other key fundamental growth initiatives.