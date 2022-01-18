TechnipFMC offshore wind partnership wins ScotWind leasing round application
Jan. 18, 2022 5:25 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says its Magnora Offshore Wind partnership won an offer to enter into an option agreement for the N3 area in the ScotWind leasing round.
- The planned N3 offshore wind development is envisioned for the application of 33 semi-submersible floating wind turbines with a total capacity of ~500 MW, which could power more than 600K homes in the U.K.
- The partnership foresees a final investment decision in 2028 and the start of production in 2030.
- Scotland's largest-ever auction of offshore wind permits yesterday announced 17 projects in its ScotWind leasing round with a potential generating capacity of 25 GW.