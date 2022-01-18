Exact Sciences announces improved accuracy of second-generation Cologuard test

Jan. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETEXASBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) announces improved accuracy of its second-generation Cologuard test, a non-invasive stool DNA test used to screen people for colorectal cancer (NYSE:CRC).
  • The test showed overall sensitivity of 95.2% for CRC at specificity of 92.4% for negative samples confirmed by colonoscopy.
  • Subgroup analyses showed 83.3% sensitivity for high-grade dysplasia and 57.2% for all advanced precancerous lesions.
  • A multi-center pivotal trial evaluating second-generation Cologuard markers is ongoing, and results are expected late 2022 or early 2023.
  • EXAS plans to use results of the ongoing trial to support an FDA submission and approval, and make the enhanced Cologuard test available broadly.
  • If approved, the Cologuard test could help increase screening rates, while sending fewer people to follow-up colonoscopies unnecessarily and identifying more advanced precancers before they progress to cancer.
