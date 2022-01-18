Seagen presents early stage data on SEA-CD40 in combination for pancreatic cancer
Jan. 18, 2022 5:41 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Phase 1 data presented by Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) on SEA-CD40 showed that the candidate, in combination with chemotherapy and an anti-PD1, showed efficacy in terms of confirmed objective response rate (cORR) progression-free survival ("PFS"), and overall survival ("OS").
- When combined with chemotherapy and Keytruda (pembrolizumab), SEA-CD40 led to cORR of 44%, median PFS of 7.4 months, and median OS of 15.0 months.
- Seagen said that the combination showed evidence of immune activation consistent with the SEA-CD40 mechanism of action.
- The regimen had a tolerable safety profile. Overall, ≥ grade 3 treatment-emergent adverse events were fatigue, nausea, neutropenia, infusion-related reaction, chills, diarrhea, and pyrexia.
- The results will be formally presented in a poster presentation on Friday at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium.
