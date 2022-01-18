Gran Tierra Energy's 2021 production meets guidance; currently at 30K bbl/day

Pumpjack (oil derrick) and refinery plant in West Texas

dszc/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) reports FY 2021 average oil production totaled 26.5K bbl/day, in line with prior guidance, while it says current output averages ~30K bbl/day.
  • At a $70/bbl Brent price, Gran Tierra says its 2022 capital program of $220M-$240M should generate 2022 cash flow of $270M-$290M and EBITDA of $360M-$380M; at $80 oil, the company would forecast 2022 cash flow of $330M-$350M and EBITDA of $440M-$460M.
  • Gran Tierra expects its 2022 exploration campaign of up to 6-7 wells will be fully funded from forecast internally generated cash flow.
  • The company also says it reduced its credit facility by 64% during 2021 to $67.5M, and it expects to fully pay off the remaining balance in this year's H1.
  • Gran Tierra previously guided for full-year production of 30.5K-32.5K bbl/day in 2022.
