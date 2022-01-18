Late-stage data buoys Merck's Keytruda as second-line hepatocellular carcinoma treatment
Jan. 18, 2022 6:05 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)GILDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Phase 3 data from the KEYNOTE-394 data of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) showed improvement in overall survival ("OS"), progression-free survival ("PFS"), and objective response rate ("ORR") compared to placebo plus best supportive care in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma ("HCC") patients previously treated with Nexavar (sorafenib).
- Keytruda plus BSC led to a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of OS, reducing the risk of death by 21% compared to placebo plus BSC patients with previously treated advanced HCC.
- Keytruda plus BSC patients had median OS of 14.6 months compared to 13 months for patients with placebo plus BSC. The percentage of patients who were alive at two years was 34.3% for the former compared to 24.9% for the latter.
- The data will be presented at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium on Friday.
- Last week, it was announced Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) would work with Merck on a combination of Keytruda with Trodelvy (sacituzumab) for non-small cell lung cancer.