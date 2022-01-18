Explosion halts Iraq oil pipeline - 450kb/d offline
Jan. 18, 2022 6:07 PM ETUSO, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Little is known about the cause, but an explosion at a pipeline connecting Northern Iraq and the port of Ceyhan in the Mediterranean has taken 450kb/d of supply offline in an already very tight crude oil market (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
- According to the operator, Botas, emergency response crews are on scene fighting the fire and the pipeline will return to service as soon as possible; though video from the scene suggest significant damage.
- This news follows a ballistic missile attack over the weekend, where Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen targeted airports and oil infrastructure in the UAE.
- Though many predict oil price volatility in the year ahead, geopolitical tensions in the middle east have not been part of many bullish oil calls, yet.