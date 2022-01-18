AstraZeneca's Imfinzi + CTLA-4 inhibitor improves survival as liver cancer treatment

Jan. 18, 2022 6:29 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • The combination of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) + the company's experimental CTLA-4 inhibitor tremelimumab led to a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival ("OS") versus Nexavar (sorafenib) as a first-line unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma treatment.
  • Patients in the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial did not receive prior systemic therapy and were not eligible for localized treatment.
  • A single priming dose of tremelimumab plus Imfinzi every fourweeks reduced the risk of death by 22%. Median OS was 16.4 months for the combo versus 13.8 months for Nexavar. An estimated 31% of patients were alive at three years versus 20% for Nexavar.
  • Also, median duration of response was 22.3 months with the Imfinzi + tremelimumab regimen versus 18.4 months with Nexavar.
  • The data will be presented on Friday at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
  • Another Imfinzi combination trial from last year showed a positive effect in non-small cell lung cancer.
